Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

