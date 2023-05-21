Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,472.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

