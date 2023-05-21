Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.



