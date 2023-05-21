Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

Shares of PANW opened at $188.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

