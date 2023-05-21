Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 432,089 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,089 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 52,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after buying an additional 754,885 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Down 1.5 %

TROX stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

