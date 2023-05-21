Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

