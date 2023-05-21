Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 909 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,915,000 after buying an additional 883,137 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

