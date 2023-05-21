Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMKR opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

