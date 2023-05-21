Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $308.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

