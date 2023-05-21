Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

HAL stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.