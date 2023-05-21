Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 13,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hayward by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock worth $266,585,322. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.