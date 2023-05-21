HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNCY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

UNCY stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

