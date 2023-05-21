HC Wainwright Cuts Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $24.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Insider Activity

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,876,331.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,204,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 350,749 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 716,157 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,331.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,326,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,074,491. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

