HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GROY opened at $2.08 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.