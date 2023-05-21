Head to Head Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) versus Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AERWINS Technologies and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.15%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Vertical Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 2,177.80 -$116.73 million N/A N/A

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertical Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Vertical Aerospace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

