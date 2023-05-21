Head-To-Head Analysis: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) versus Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smart Powerr and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

This table compares Smart Powerr and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.81% -3.10% Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million ($2.24) -0.72 Resources Connection $808.23 million 0.64 $67.18 million $1.86 8.32

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

