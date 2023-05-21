Head to Head Review: Integrated BioPharma (INBP) and Its Peers

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) is one of 999 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Integrated BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integrated BioPharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated BioPharma Competitors 4427 15468 41829 752 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.44%. Given Integrated BioPharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 2.79% 7.62% 5.43% Integrated BioPharma Competitors -3,956.09% -828.57% -36.90%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $56.25 million $3.84 million 4.00 Integrated BioPharma Competitors $8.27 billion $222.04 million -4.22

Integrated BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated BioPharma. Integrated BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Integrated BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label MDC products, as well as AgroLabs products. The company was founded by E. Gerald Kay in March 1980 and is headquartered in Hillside, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.