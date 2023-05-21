Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.7 %

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.