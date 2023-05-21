Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 20th

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4584 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
