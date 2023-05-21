Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 20th

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4584 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.