Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.85. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 21,617 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
