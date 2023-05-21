Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNAGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.85. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 21,617 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

