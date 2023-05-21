Hesai Group (HSAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hesai Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hesai Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

