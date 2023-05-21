Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $318.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.