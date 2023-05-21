Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.69% of Horace Mann Educators worth $117,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

