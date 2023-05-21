Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 3,125 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,960 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

