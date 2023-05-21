HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.33) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.89) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.02) to GBX 740 ($9.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.14) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.08) to GBX 670 ($8.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 623.44 ($7.81).
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.9 %
RTO opened at GBX 638 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 654.02 ($8.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 547.80.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial
In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,207,972.94). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
