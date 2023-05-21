HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.33) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.89) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.02) to GBX 740 ($9.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.14) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.08) to GBX 670 ($8.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 623.44 ($7.81).

RTO opened at GBX 638 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 654.02 ($8.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 547.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,207,972.94). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

