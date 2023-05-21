Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.09% of Huron Consulting Group worth $117,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

