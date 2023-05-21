IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.