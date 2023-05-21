IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect IceCure Medical to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.