IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect IceCure Medical to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IceCure Medical (ICCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.