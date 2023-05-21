iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, May 22nd.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iMedia Brands Company Profile

IMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

