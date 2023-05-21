Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $73.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,067,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.1 %

IMCR stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.57. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.11 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.