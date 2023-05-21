ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 5,448 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

