Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $63.36. Approximately 580,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 831,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,233 shares of company stock worth $12,319,658. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

