Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

