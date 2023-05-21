InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.43. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 7,915 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,796,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 68.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

