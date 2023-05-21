Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,295.24 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($32.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,380.48).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 183 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,291.35 ($5,375.61).

On Thursday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.93), for a total value of £780,500 ($977,702.62).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.46), for a total value of £622,703.36 ($780,036.78).

On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($26.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,344.54 ($5,442.24).

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.87), for a total value of £643,500 ($806,087.94).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($26.18), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($190,254.67).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,344.18).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,538 ($31.79) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,341.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,119.39. The company has a market cap of £9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,563.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.78 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,969.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.56) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.32) to GBX 2,545 ($31.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.44) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,452.50 ($30.72).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

