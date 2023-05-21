Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Acquires £133,050 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.33) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($166,666.67).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,813 ($35.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3,430.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,706.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,827.76. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($28.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,365.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.77).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

