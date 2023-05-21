Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,507.45).

Ben Habib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £2,900 ($3,632.72).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Ben Habib bought 50,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,658.27).

First Property Group Price Performance

Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

About First Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Stories

