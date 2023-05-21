Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Roy Franklin bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £51,060 ($63,960.92).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WG opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.19). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

