Insider Buying: Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £64,750 ($81,109.86).

LON TYMN opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyman plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.40 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

