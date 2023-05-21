Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CTO Sells 39,278 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,278 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $12,176.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Shaun Marklew sold 2,938 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $1,586.52.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

