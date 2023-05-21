Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

