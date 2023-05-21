Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Zillow Group stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
