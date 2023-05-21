Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,022 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.