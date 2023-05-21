Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Black Knight by 305.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 200,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $55.62 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

