Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,818 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

