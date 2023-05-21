Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 629,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 171,899 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.