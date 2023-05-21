Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.94. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

