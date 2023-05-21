Intech Investment Management LLC Has $100.30 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

