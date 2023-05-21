Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,346.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,325.33 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,575.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,996.77.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

