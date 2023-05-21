Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.