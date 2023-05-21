Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.4 %

BLD opened at $210.71 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.